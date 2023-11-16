Bengals at Ravens Week 11 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

Now this one is definitely worth a watch, unlike last Thursday night. An AFC North divisional showdown, two teams with playoff aspirations, as the Bengals (+ 150) make the trip to Baltimore to face off against the Ravens (- 180). For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bengals lost a close game to the Houston Texans at home, on a 38-yard game winning field goal as time expired. Joe Burrow is at least looking better every week, but that defense struggles a lot stopping the run and the pass. This season has definitely not gone as planned for Cincinnati, and for them this game is a must-win.

The Ravens lost a thriller to Cleveland, also on a field goal as time expired. Lamar Jackson looked human against Cleveland’s defense, and a late pick-six was crucial in the outcome of the game. At 7-3, the Ravens are still the favourites in the AFC North, and a win here would all but clinch it for them.

The staff once again is going unanimous, as we are all picking the Ravens to get the win on this one. I expected there to be some division in this one, as the Bengals are still a dangerous team, but their recent struggles are good reasons to be cautious and go with the favourite,