Colts’ rookie 7th round pick Jaylon Jones has so far held his own at starting cornerback

After being selected in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Indianapolis Colts rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones was largely considered an afterthought entering the team’s training camp and preseason this year.

Even in a young Colts secondary, he was initially considered a long and athletic developmental cornerback who may be able to stick on the active roster because of special teams work before potentially improving and one day earning a possible rotational role.

However, Jones’s surprising emergence this offseason allowed the Colts to feel comfortable enough to release 2023 5th round pick Darius Rush, who was taken two rounds earlier.

Because of a season-long suspension (and later release) of Isaiah Rodgers, as well as injuries to Dallis Flowers and fellow rookie (2nd round pick) JuJu Brents, Jones has now found himself thrust into a starting role—whether he was initially ready or not.

So far though, Jones’s standout play this offseason has translated into the regular season.

The rookie cornerback out of Texas A&M has held his own and hasn’t shied away from either the challenge or opportunity at hand—already making 4 starts during his debut campaign:

Relative to CBs of the last 5 years, a look at how well CBs have prevented separation and how often they're targeted pic.twitter.com/j0faljA12Q — Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) November 15, 2023

Some of the underlying coverage numbers may not be quite as strong.

Specifically, Jones has been targeted 23 times for 13 receptions (56.5% completion), 117 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 pass breakups, and an opposing NFL passer rating of 99.4. That being said, the rookie cornerback has been respectable—and hasn’t been a liability or even weak link for a depleted Colts secondary by any means.

His future—along with a few others from the Colts 2023 NFL Draft appears to be very bright.