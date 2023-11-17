Colts’ Kenny Moore II ranked as ‘NFL Next Gen Stats’ best graded slot cornerback

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Indianapolis Colts’ Kenny Moore II is currently ranked as the league’s best slot cornerback entering Week 11:

Rank 1 Kenny Moore Indianapolis Colts Coverage Score: 94 Pass Rush Score: 60 Tackle Score: 92 SLOT OVERALL SCORE: 91 Moore’s double pick-six performance in Week 9 against the Panthers, one of which came from a slot alignment, helped him land the No. 1 spot on this list. The 2017 undrafted free-agent signee is in the midst of a career year, setting personal bests in completion percentage over expected (-6.2%) and target EPA (-14.1). Couple those marks with his third-least receptions over expected allowed when aligned as a slot corner (-3.2), and the result is the top coverage score (94) on this list. Playing slot corner isn’t just about pass defense; these guys are also tasked with assuming a crucial role in preventing big run plays to the outside. Moore’s top tackle score (92) on this list indicates he’s been incredibly effective at doing just that. In fact, Moore leads all defenders in run stop EPA (-5.5) from a slot alignment this season.

After a down season due to some discontent with his contract situation, as well as a not-so-seamless transition into then new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s defensive scheme, Moore II has had a very strong rebound 2023 campaign.

Perhaps recommitting himself to just football again, and maybe being healthier all together.

Moore II has 67 tackles, 3 interceptions (*including two for touchdowns), 5 passes defensed, and 1.5 sacks during all 10 starts.

Per PFF, in coverage, Moore II has been targeted 53 times for 40 receptions (75.5 reception %), 363 passing yards (9.1 yards per reception), 0 touchdown receptions, 3 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, and an opposing NFL passer rating of just 69.9.

Most coverage snaps without allowing a TD pic.twitter.com/RSLTc5XX15 — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2023

The defensive captain and should-be Pro Bowler again is assuredly a key veteran that the Colts would like to re-sign for their secondary as one of the defense’s best core players. He should be rewarded with a lucrative multi-year contract regardless of who his next team is.

Let’s hope for our sake it’s the Colts though. Keep it up, Kenny!