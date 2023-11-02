Best NFL prop bets for Colts vs Panthers Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) are traveling to Carolina to play their old head coach Frank Reich and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00pm EDT on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet hits. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Potential Bets

Jonathan Taylor Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

For full explanation, please read the next section.

Total Turnovers Over 2.5 (-115)

Minshew has been a turnover machine recently and Bryce Young can be careless with the football whether it’s his nearly 1 interception per start average or the fumbles. Based just on the numbers, both teams have average 3 total turnovers (1.66 for Colts, 1.33 for Panthers) when Minshew plays and Young starts, so that alone is the reason for taking the over.

Matt Gay Over 1.5 Field Goals (-115) *Projected Line

Gay attempts at least two field goals most weeks and against a defense that allows a lot of yards, the Colts should find themselves in Panthers territory often. The only issue is whether the Colts will be able to score a lot of touchdowns when they’re in the red-zone (Panthers red-zone defense is weak); I don’t believe they’ll be able to capitalize every time so I think Gay should be able to get another 2 field goals off this game.

Same Game Parlay: Colts Over 19.5 Points & Panthers Over 12.5 Points (-160)

The Colts have scored at least 20 points in every game and the Panthers have scored at least 13 in every game but one. In a battle of two below average defenses, don’t expect those unders to hit.

What I’m Betting On

Jonathan Taylor Over 64.5 Rushing Yards

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

We lost last week as Jonathan Taylor failed to compile almost any yards after going for nearly 100 in the first half (needed 120 on the day), so we are down $82.50 (20%) on the season.

After only being utilized on 13 touches last week, this feels like a Jonathan Taylor breakout game. In terms of DVOA, the Carolina Panthers have the worst run defense in the league so over 64.5 rushing yards seems like something he can reach in the first half and something he can definitely reach if the Colts have a lead going into the 4th quarter and they need to rely on Taylor to run the clock out.