AFC South Roundup: Week 8

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

Score this Week: Won 20-10 @Steelers

The Jaguars won a very tough game against the Steelers who were coming off a bye-week, and now are running away with the division with a 6-2 record. McManus nailed four field goals, including two over 50 yards, and the defense had a spectacular day against Mitch Trubisky allowing under 300 net yards of total offense.

Highlight Player: Josh Allen - 2 sacks, 6 total pressures

Allen continues his impressive contract season and is now just one sack away from reaching double digits. I would not mind it if the Colts gave him a big contract this free-agency to get that marquee pass-rusher the defense desperately need.

Injury Report

Cornerback Tyson Campbell, safety Andre Cisco, guard Ezra Cleveland, wide receiver Zay Jones questionable.

Next Week: Bye Week

Houston Texans (3-4)

Score this Week: Lost 13-15 @Panthers

Heart-breaking loss for the Texans who were just one defensive stop from finishing the week with a winning record. C.J. Stroud came down to earth, Tank Dell and Nico Collins were kept in check, and former Colts’ coach Frank Reich managed to get his first victory with his new team.

Highlight Player: Jonathan Greenard - 3 sacks, 7 total pressures

Career game from Greenard, who is benefitting a lot from playing alongside a player as talented as Will Anderson Jr. Greenard also got a clutch sack late in the game that looked like would seal the deal for Houston, but the secondary collapsed.

Injury Report

Tight end Brevin Jordan, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins questionable. Wide receiver Robert Woods doubtful.

Next Week: vs. Buccaneers

The Texans will get another NFC South opponent this week, with a chance to get back to their winning ways against a struggling Bucs’ team.

Tennessee Titans (3-4)

Score this Week: Won 28-23 vs. Falcons

Have a game Will Levis. The Titans definitely enjoyed the debut of their rookie quarterback, who torched the Falcons’ secondary helped by a vintage performance from wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. This was a much needed victory for the Titans who were in danger of going 2-5 with rumours of blowing everything up.

Highlight Player: Will Levis - 19/29, 238 yards, 4 touchdowns

Levis was amazing on his debut and connected on three deep touchdown passes to his receivers. With Tannehill not fully healthy, and with how he has been playing, perhaps the Titans turn to Levis for the rest of the season.

Injury Report

Cornerback Roger McCreary, defensive end Jeffery Simmons, running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins questionable.

Next Week: @Steelers

Perhaps we will get the chance to see how Levis does facing T.J. Watt and the Steelers’ pass-rush. It will be a nice opportunity to see whether Levis is legit or if his debut was just a one time thing.