Colts’ OG Will Fries proving to be a great value amid breakout campaign

Well, it hasn’t been all gloom and doom for the Indianapolis Colts over their recent 3-game losing streak.

Specifically, starting right guard Will Fries has shined in what’s been a breakout campaign:

Colts G Will Fries over the last three weeks, against Jacksonville, Cleveland, and New Orleans:



- 3 total pressures allowed, 2.2% pressure rate

- 81.7 pass block grade (5th among Gs over stretch) — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 30, 2023

Since being selected by the Colts in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 3rd-year offensive guard has steadily improved and gone from backup interior lineman to now a mainstay within Indianapolis’ starting interior offensive line.

The Colts struggled last season replacing veteran right guard Mark Glowinski, and while Fries didn’t necessarily overwhelm anyone with exceptional play, he did largely hold his own, and most importantly, he continued to get better during the final stretch run.

Per PFF, Fries is currently their 26th best grade offensive guard overall with a +65.6 overall grade. His pass blocking grade of +72.3 is the 13th highest at the position collectively.

It’s also important to give credit where it’s due.

While Colts general manager Chris Ballard has taken a lot of recent heat over the team’s current lack of cornerback depth (*because of a slow drip of injuries), he’s so far had it right on Fries—as the team did not sign a veteran such as Dalton Risner to challenge for his starting spot.

They so far haven’t needed to.

Fries hasn’t just held his own like before, he’s been an asset out there at starting right guard.