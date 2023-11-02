Titans at Steelers Week 8 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

The Colts’ season is now pretty much over, so we turn our attention not only to draft season, but also to how our fellow AFC South members do. The Titans () will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (). The Steelers open the week as 3-point favourites in what is going to be Will Levis’ second game as an NFL starting quarterback. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Steelers are coming off a bad loss against the Jaguars on a game where their Canada led offense could not get a single thing going for them. Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris are both having a terrible season, Kenny Pickett has not taken a step forward, and the only brightside on that offense is receiver George Pickens, who has the ability to make plays despite the terrible play-designs. The defense is okay, and I think T.J. Watt has to be licking his chops at the prospect of going up against Will Levis.

As we all know since Titans’ fans are insufferable, they beat the mighty Atlanta Falcons on a game where rookie quarterback Will Levis threw four touchdowns and looked much better than I expected. I’ll give them credit for their uniforms, those throwback Oilers jerseys are really good looking.

The staff is divided on this one, with four of us going with the Steelers, while Andrew Aziz and Stephen Reed are seemingly buying into the Will Levis’ hype and going with the Titans.