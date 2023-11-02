Indianapolis Colts injury report: Rookie Josh Downs is limited at practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 9 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin missed practice again today with a knee injury. Franklin missing back to back practices does not bode well for his availability for Sunday. If Franklin is unable to play Sunday then expect a bigger role for Shaq Leonard to join EJ Speed as the two starting linebackers.

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo was limited at practice today with shoulder and toe injuries. Odeyingbo missed practice on Wednesday so him being limited today appears he is trending in the direction of being available for Sunday. If Odeyingbo is unable to play then expect a bigger role for Tyquan Lewis and Adebawore Adetomiwa along the defensive line.

Right tackle Braden Smith misses practice again today with the hip and wrist injuries. Smith looks set to miss his fourth game in a row due to these injuries. Smith has been replaced in the starting line up by rookie Blake Freeland.

Offensive tackle Blake Freeland missed practice today due to a back injury. Freeland has been filling in at right tackle the past four games for Braden Smith and it would appear he would need to do the same this week but a back injury may stop him from doing so. The Colts could have a big right tackle problem in their hands if Freeland is unable to play Sunday.

Wide receiver Josh Downs was limited at practice today with a knee injury. Downs as been fantastic as a rookie this year and has been one of the most consistent receiving threats the Colts have had this year on offense. If Downs is unable to play Sunday then look for Isaiah McKenzie to start in his place.