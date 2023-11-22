Stampede Blue’s Week 12 NFL Game Picks

Coming off the bye week refreshed, healthy, and now without who used to be our defensive leader / team captain turned into an improductive complaining linebacker being paid the second highest salary for his position. The Colts (- 135) open up as 2.5-point favourites playing at home in LOS against the Buccaneers (+ 114) in what figures to be a close game. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last time the Colts faced the Bucs it was a 31-38 defeat at home on a gutsy performance by Carson Wentz, some untimely turnovers, and a three-touchdown game by Leonard Fournette. Jack Doyle also scored a touchdown in that game.

Other games to watch this week are Jaguars at Texans, Steelers at Bengals, and Browns at Broncos for the AFC playoff picture. Then other than those I think Niners at Seahawks has to be the game of the week.

The staff is divided for this game, with myself, Andrew, and Greg going with the Bucs, and the rest of the staff siding with the team.