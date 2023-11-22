Indianapolis Colts injury report: CB Brents continues to miss practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 12 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Juju Brents missed practice today with a quad injury. Brents had been dealing with a quad injury the past couples weeks and has missed three games because of it. Brents’ chances of playing this week do not look great and he looks set to miss his four game now.

Tight end Drew Ogletree missed practice today due to a foot injury. Ogletree missed the trip to Germany due to the foot injury and appears to be still struggling. Ogletree’s chances of playing this week look slim.

Linebacker Grant Stuard missed practice today with an illness. Stuard is one of the teams core special teams players and a part of the teams depth at linebacker. Stuard will have to shake off the illness in time for Sunday or the Colts may be extra thin at linebacker this week.

Center Ryan Kelly was limited at practice today due to a concussion. Kelly sustained a concussion during the team’s game against the Patriots in week 10. This is Kelly’s second concussion this year and he is the leagues concussion protocol.

Safety Rodney Thomas was limited at practice today due to a knee injury. Thomas has played well this year forming a solid safety tandem with Julian Blackmon, hopefully he can work through the knee injury in time to play Sunday.