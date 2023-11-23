Best NFL prop bets for Bucs vs Colts Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) are back in Indianapolis to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00pm ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet hits. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

Potential Bets

Colts First Drive Result - Punt (+105)

The Colts have been struggling to move the ball effectively and have only put up 23 points on offense in their last two games. The Colts haven’t been the best starters recently, so I see this at 2-1 as good value. I hope I don’t regret not picking it as my bet of the week.

Josh Downs Over 3.5 Catches (-180)

Even an injured Downs got a few catches against the Patriots, including a massive one late in the game. A healthy Downs should return to his normal workload and receive a lot of targets. Hopefully the Colts go back to their quick game and get him the ball on a lot of short and intermediate throws.

Trey Palmer Under 27.5 Yards (-115)

Palmer hasn’t gotten over 27.5 yards often this season and he’s going to be the 4th receiving option on a below average passing team. If he gets a lot of snaps in the slot, he’ll also be going up against Kenny Moore, which is a death sentence.

Same Game Parlay: Matt Gay Over 1.5 Field Goals and Jonathan Taylor Under 80.5 Rushing Yards (+250)

Explanation below.

What I’m Betting On

Same Game Parlay: Matt Gay Over 1.5 Field Goals and Jonathan Taylor Under 80.5 Rushing Yards (+250)

Each week I'll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we'll see how I do throughout the season.

We lost again two weeks ago and the losing streak continues... Rhamondre Stevenson got over 46.5 yards, so we are down $182.50 (-36%) on the season.

For this week, it’s time we start taking some risks. Gay field goal overs has been good to us this year and Jonathan Taylor hasn’t hit over 80.5 rushing yards much this season. Worth a shot to get us back on track!