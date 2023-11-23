AFC South Roundup: Week 11

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

Score this Week: Won 34-14 vs. Titans

The Jaguars did easy work of the struggling Titans, as the game was over by the third quarter. The defense held Levis’ offense to just 12 first downs and 235 net yards of offense (140 of those came in garbage time when the Jaguars were already up more than three scores). Now at 7-3 and with an accesible remaining schedule the Jags are looking at the chance of pretty much securing their AFCS crown next week.

Highlight Player: Trevor Lawrence - 262 passing yards, 4 total touchdowns

This was the type of performance I was wanting to see from Trevor Lawrence, playing turnover free football while scoring four times, two through the air and two on the ground. Honorable mention goes to Calvin Ridley who had not been playing well at all but caught 2 touchdowns on Sunday.

Injury Report

Cornerback Tyson Campbell questionable.

Next Week: @Texans

The Jaguars would pretty much clinch the division with a win in Houston, with remaining games against the Bengals, Bucs, Panthers, and Titans. This team somehow manages to not show up at times like this where they can assert themselves, but it could be different this time.

Houston Texans (6-4)

Score this Week: Won 21-16 vs. Cardinals

The Texans won a scrappy game against the Cardinals, those types of games that good teams just find a way to win. Quarterback C.J. Stroud did not look his best, but Devin Singletary and his defense gave him a helping hand, and now Houston has a winning record through ten games.

Highlight Player: Tank Dell - 149 receiving yards, one touchdown

Tank Dell continued his impressive rookie season and the rapport he has already shown to have with Stroud has to be exciting for Texans’ fans whose last QB-WR was Watson to Hopkins a long time ago.

Injury Report

Wide receiver Noah Brown, linebacker Jake Hansen, safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Henry To’o To’o, running back Dameon pierce questionable.

Next Week: vs. Jaguars

This is the game for the Texans. With a win they would have the same record as the Jaguars, and they also have a soft remaining schedule, so a division crown for them is still not out of the question.

Tennessee Titans (3-7)

Score this Week: Lost 14-34 @Jaguars

Nothing went right for the Titans, as the Will Levis’ magic wore off after his rookie debut, with the offense scoring 16, 6, and now 14 points since that four-touchdown first game from the rookie gunslinger. With Henry’s decline already started, and that defense failing to replace the production from the players that left, the wheels have fallen off fast on the Titans.

Highlight Player: Jeffery Simmons - 2 yard receiving touchdown

It is always cool watching a defensive player score an offensive touchdown, so at least the Titans had that going for them.

Injury Report

Tackle Andre Dillard, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, tackle Chris Hubbard, wide receiver Treylon Burks, safety K’Von Wallace questionable.

Next Week: vs. Panthers

Battle of the weaklings here with the struggling Titans hosting the lowly Panthers. Whatever team wins will get some late season consolation, but it probably will not matter much. It will be entertaining to see whether Frank Reich’s seat gets even hotter.