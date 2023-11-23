Niners at Seahawks Week 12 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! We already had Packers at Lions before, as the Lions’ Thanksgiving and moon curse continued with their loss, and the Commanders against the Cowboys going on right now. For the night, we have the San Francisco 49ers (- 340) making the trip to Seattle to visit the Seahawks (+ 320), who are 7-point underdogs despite playing at home. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Seahawks lost a one-point game to the Rams, starting quarterback Geno Smith missed some plays with an injury and backup Drew Lock threw an untimely interception, as the team allowed a 4th quarter comeback that severely hurts their chances of winning the division.

The Niners made easy work of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by a perfect Brock Purdy and a defense that forced two turnovers and sacked Baker Mayfield three times. This is a sound football team that has no clear flaw, and are my personal favourites to win it all this year.

The staff was unanimous on every single game, choosing the Lions, the Cowboys, and the Niners for tonight’s matchup.