Indianapolis Colts injury report: CB Brents and TE Ogletree both miss practice again today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 12 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Juju Brents missed practice again today with a quad injury. Brents is dealing with a quad injury and has already missed three games because of it. Brents looks almost certain to miss this Sundays game which will be his fourth due to the quad injury.

Tight end Drew Ogletree missed practice again today due to a foot injury. Ogletree missed the trip to Germany due to the foot injury and looks set to make it two games out due to a foot injury.

Linebacker Grant Stuard missed practice again today with an illness. Stuard looks set to miss Sundays game due to illness unless he can manage to practice tomorrow and shake off the illness.

Center Ryan Kelly was a full participant at practice today after being limited yesterday due to a concussion. Kelly looks like he is progressing well through the concussion protocol but will need to practice fully tomorrow in order to be able to play Sunday.

Safety Rodney Thomas was a full participant today after being limited at practice yesterday due to a knee injury. Thomas looks set to be able to play Sunday and continue the solid safety tandem he has formed with Julian Blackmon.