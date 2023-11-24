Weekly Wagers 12: Black Friday Bets Inside

Sports betting is all the rage, but I’m not very good at it. This year I’m determined to figure out how to beat the odds once and for all but I’ll need a little help to make it happen.

It turns out that I happen to know a sports betting expert, he goes by Pehs online, and he’s totally not my brother. You can find him on Twitter @NeverNotNick. There are several things in this article that I don’t recommend and following him on Twitter is at the top of that list.

Pehs (pronounced like the candy) has spent years as a degenerate gambler practicing and honing his methods, and this year I’ve asked him to share what he’s learned with me and give me a few picks each week. The goal is that every week he’ll give us three picks. His Best Bet for Beginners, the You Shouldn’t Do This, But I Totally Am Bet, and the Pehs Dispenser- his lock of the week is always a sweet treat.

In order for Pehs to agree to do this, I had to agree to place a bet of his choosing on the Colts each and every week. So we’ll be keeping track of my wins and losses via the Mandatory Weekly Wager.

Week 10 Recap

Let’s take a quick look at what picks Pehs gave us last time (week 11 was a bye week, which means I took a bye too, so we’re going back to week 10):

#1: Best Bet for Beginners- the 49ers -3 over the Jaguars. The 49ers won this game by 31 points and this bet was a winner. DraftKings gave this one -118 odds so a $10 bet paid out $18.47

BBB Total Yearly Winnings*= $23.50 (4-6 record on the year)

#2: You Shouldn’t Do This, But I Totally Am- a three way parlay that takes the Ravens -6.5, the over, which is set at 38.5 in the Cowboys vs. Giants game, and the Bengals to be ahead by more than 3.5 points after the first half of their game against the Texans. This bet, did not hit.

YSDTBITA Total Yearly Winnings*= -$100.00 (0-10 record on the year)

#3: Pehs Dispenser (lock of the week)- the Bengals -6 over the Texans. The Texans surprised everyone and beat the Bengals so, sadly, this bet did not hit.

Pehs Dispenser Total Yearly Winnings*= $46.15 (5-5 record on the year)

#4: My Mandatory Weekly Wager- taking the Colts point total over of 22.5 points. The Colts scored 10 points in a win over the Patriots and this bet lost.

My Mandatory Weekly Wager Total Yearly Winnings= -$8.36 (2-8 record on the year)

*” winnings” assumes a $10 bet and the cost of the initial $10.

Week 10 Best Bet for Beginners:

This week’s BBB is The New York Jets +10 against the Miami Dolphins. DraftKings is giving this -112 odds so a $10 bet would pay out $18.92.

Pehs Says:

So far this year Miami struggles when they play good teams. The Jets aren’t good but their defense is. The Jets defense needs to have a good day or they won’t keep it within three scores. Some of the best bets are the bets that are the hardest to make.

Week 10 You Shouldn’t Do This But I Totally Am:

This week’s YSDTBITA is a five way parlay taking the over in the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans game (47.5), the over in the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game (41.5), the over in the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders gamer (42.5), the Los Angles Rams -1.5 over the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears +3 to cover against the Minnesota Vikings. Draftkings is giving this one +2437 odds so a $10 bet would pay out $253.71.

Pehs Says:

Hail Mary’s are usually incomplete, but you’ve got to keep throwing them up.

Week 10 Pehs Dispenser:

In his lock of the week, Pehs is taking the Baltimore Ravens -3.5 over the Los Angeles Chargers. DraftKings is giving this one -108 odds so a $10 bet would pay out $19.25.

Pehs Says:

I think the Ravens should be favored by at least 5.5. It seems like the sportsbooks are trying to get us to take the Ravens but I’m a sucker so I’m going to do what the book wants and take Baltimore. I don’t think the Chargers are good. They’re bad.

Week 10 Mandatory Weekly Wager:

In agreeing to do this article Pehs wanted me to place a weekly bet and I agreed as long as it could be a bet on the Indianapolis Colts. This week’s MWW: a two way parlay the Colts to win and the over (43.5). DraftKings is giving this +222 odds so a $2 bet would pay out $6.45

Pehs Says:

I’ve been so cold on the colts this year. But they are coming out of a bye. They cut Shaq Leonard so the players know anyone can get it. I’m hoping they come out and play well. I like the Colts and the over this week.

That’s all for week twelve with Pehs, who is totally not my brother, and despite his picks in this weekly article is somehow up (a lot) in his personal bets on the season.

Let us know what your best bet is this week and if you beat the Pehs Dispenser, I’ll make Pehs answer for it next week.

Can’t Bet List:

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills