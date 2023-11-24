Colts’ Matchups to Watch Week 12: vs. Bucs

Colts’ Run Defense vs. Rachaad White

The Colts’ run defense has not been great since Grover Stewart was suspended for PED use, as he was the rock of the unit and a big reason why the linebackers were getting open lanes on run plays. The Bucs running game has not been consistent and they struggle a lot to create holes for White, who is a really good running back if the offensive line manages to block for him.

Jaylon Jones vs. Mike Evans

Jaylon Jones has been the Colts’ most pleasant surprise on defense this season, and his emergence as a solid starting cornerback has helped inmensely considering the Colts’ deficiencies at the position. This time however, he will have to go up against Mike Evans who, on a contract year, has been having one of his best seasons as a pro and just looks like a man on a mission.

Wesley French vs. Vita Vea

Vita Vea is a monster, and is among the most disruptive interior rushers the game has right now, and he has to be licking his chops at the prospect of going off against an offensive line without their Pro Bowl center and playing a quarterback that gets scared even when not in the face of pressure.

DeForest Buckner vs. Cody Mauch

Buckner has been a top five interior defensive linemen rushing the passer this season, completely taking over games. Cody Mauch has been the weak link in the Bucs’ mediocre offensive line, which is saying something, so the Colts will once again need DeFo to step up and put up a game-wreaking performance.

Bernhard Raimann vs. Shaq Barrett

Last time the Colts played the Buccaneers, Shaq Barrett had two sacks and a forced fumble that changed the tide of the game from what seemed like a comfortable win to a loss. The Colts’ tackle situation is much better now than it was then, so hopefully they manage to contain Barrett this time.