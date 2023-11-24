Indianapolis Colts injury report: CB Brents, TE Ogletree and C Kelly ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 12 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Juju Brents has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Buccaneers, due to a quad injury. Brents did not manage to practice all week due to the injury. With Brents out this week again expect Darrell Baker to get the start again in place of him.

Tight end Drew Ogletree has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Buccaneers, due to a foot injury. Ogletree did not manage to practice all week due to injury. With Ogletree out this week expect rookie Will Mallory to be active.

Center Ryan Kelly has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Buccaneers, due to a concussion. Kelly looked to be progressing well through the concussion protocol this week but was unable to practice today. With Kelly out this week expect Wesley French to start in place of him.

Linebacker Grant Stuard has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Stuard has been dealing with an illness this week and has missed practice twice because of it. Stuard is a game time decision to play this Sunday and will need to shake off the illness if he wants to play.