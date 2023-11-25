Colts vs. Buccaneers: Keys to the game, odds, and prop bets to consider

Will the Bye Week give the Colts offense new life? Gardner Minshew has struggled to put points on the board, which has made life difficult for the backfield. These are a couple of themes that could turn the outcome as we preview keys to the game and betting lines that warrant some consideration.

TURNOVERS

The Buccaneers defense has recently struggled to create turnovers, managing just two in their last four games and leading to a 1-3 record. This makes ball security a key point of emphasis for the Colts.

PROTECT MINSHEW - FROM THE BLITZ AND FROM HIMSELF

The spotlight is on Gardner Minshew, who faces Todd Bowles’ aggressive blitz packages. Bowles’ strategy is high-risk, high-reward: which can lead to big play opportunities if Minshew can stay upright and avoid happy feet. With Ryan Kelly out again, the offensive line will also need to communicate effectively and pick up the blitz.

STOP THE GROUND GAME

The Buccaneers have utilized Rachaad White heavily in recent weeks. The Colts are giving up an average of 154 rushing yards per game without Stewart on the field, making it crucial for the Colts to adapt. Forcing Baker Mayfield to throw the ball could lead to more turnover opportunities.

PROP BETS TO CONSIDER

Keep an eye on Rachaad White of the Buccaneers. Despite his questionable status, he’s consistently hit the over on his receptions prop line in 9 of his last 11 games.

Jonathan Taylor has failed to hit his rushing yard prop line in 8 of his last 10 games. With Minshew under center, defenses have loaded the box and made life difficult on the ground. His line this week is 77.5 rushing yards.

Mike Evans has been heavily targeted in recent weeks and is easily the most likely player to score. Betting for Evans as a TD scorer isn’t a bad bet and is currently offering +155 odds.

If that Evans line is too risky, his line for rushing and receiving yards total is 66.5. It is reasonable to bet the over, as he is likely to get plenty of targets.

THE COLTS CAN’T ALLOW 22 POINTS

An interesting statistic for the Colts: the team has yet to secure a win when allowing more than 22 points this season.

COLTS ARE FAVORITES

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as 2.5-point favorites at home this weekend. If you’re betting on this game, you can find updated lines at DraftKings Sportsbook.