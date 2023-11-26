Colts vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Matchup:

The Colts (5-5), who are riding a two-game winning streak, host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) for a post-Thanksgiving weekend showdown. While their defense remains respectable, ranked 12th in team defensive DVOA, it’s been a tale of two stories for Tampa Bay. Specifically, the Bucs rank 5th best in run defense (90.0 rushing yards per game), but just 31st in passing defense (270.7 passing yards per game). While he won’t be confused with retired great Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield has actually provided solid starting quarterback play for the Buccaneers offensively (with 15 passing touchdowns to 6 interceptions).

Of course, this isn’t necessarily a great matchup offensively for the Colts given the teeth of the Tampa defense. The Colts will want to establish the run with Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss against a stout Tampa run defense to enable starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to take some calculated shots downfield. Otherwise, Minshew will want to keep up his short to intermediate passing attack sharp to consistently move the sticks and put the Colts in favorable scoring opportunities.

Injury Report:

Colts- CB JuJu Brents (quad) - Out; TE Andrew Ogletree (foot) - Out; LB Grant Stuard (illness) - Questionable; and C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - Out.

Buccaneers- OLB Lavonte David (groin) - Out; CB Carlton Davis (hip) - Questionable; DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) - Out; LB Devin White (foot) - Questionable; DT Mike Greene (calf) - Questionable; DE Logan Hall (illness) - Questionable; and RB Rachaad White (knee) - Questionable.

The Details:

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Playing surface: Artificial Turf

Weather forecast: Roof closed

Matchup history: Colts lead series 8-7

Odds: Colts -2.5

Head Official: Clete Blakeman

Television broadcast: CBS; Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226

