Colts’ injury report, Week 12: Ryan Kelly, Drew Ogletree, JuJu Brents among those inactive against Bucs

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those inactive include center Ryan Kelly, tight end Drew Ogletree, cornerback JuJu Brents, linebacker Cameron McGrone, guard Arlington Hambright and wide receiver Juwaan Winfree.

Center Ryan Kelly remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. With Kelly inactive, backup center Wesley French, who’s taken Kelly’s place a few times this season due to injuries, will start Sunday. It’ll be interesting to see how Kelly’s absence may impact the Colts’ rushing attack.

Cornerback JuJu Brents is still battling a quad injury that has sidelined him for nearly a month. With Brents being inactive, the Colts will once again be fairly thin at the cornerback spot. The Bucs will likely look to take advantage of Indy’s young secondary with their experienced wideout room that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Trey Palmer.

Tight end Drew Ogletree is also inactive with a foot injury that caused him to miss all of Indy’s practices throughout the week. Ogletree has had some nice moments both as a pass catcher and run blocker for the Colts this season, so his absence is certainly noteworthy.

Linebacker Grant Stuard, a crucial special teams’ player for the Colts this season, is active after being listed as questionable with an illness, according to James Boyd, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

#Colts LB and special teams ace Grant Stuard, who was questionable with an illness, is available to play today against the Bucs. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 26, 2023

Indianapolis enters Sunday’s matchup off their bye week at 5-5 and still in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt. They’ll be looking to capture their third straight win this season and improve to 6-5. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, comes in at 4-6 off a 27-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs will also be looking to keep their playoff and possibly divisional hopes alive with a win Sunday.