Colts-Titans odds: Colts open as 2-point favorites against division rival

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium back on October 8th. It was the last time fans saw their rookie quarterback as Gardner Minshew took over the reins. The Colts hung on to beat the Titans 23-16 as the series now swings back to Nashville. With both teams coming off a win, Draftkings Sportsbook has the Colts as early 2-point favorites.

The money line for the Colts is -130 with the over/under at 42.5.

The Colts winning streak continued on Sunday with the team picking up its third straight win. They were locked in a tight one that could have gone either way against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gardner Minshew was great until he wasn’t. After the Colts seemed to be gaining control, Minshew threw an interception, and then almost another. He and the offense were able to get back on track and converted some monster fourth downs in the game. Jonathan Taylor looked good in this one scoring twice with 91 yards on only 15 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Titans got the gift that keeps on giving: the Carolina Panthers. In yet another iteration of the 2023 quarterback class clashes, Bryce Young and Will Levis did battle. Neither QB lit up the scoreboard, but Levis took the victory. Young had plenty of pressure all day, being sacked four times. The Titans leaned on Derrick Henry as they normally do. He was able to punch the ball in twice, just like Taylor.

These two teams know each other well. The Colts and the Titans are meeting at a time when the Colts need yet another win. Most games will be must wins to maintain pace in the AFC. The Titans will look to play spoilers and continue to show the development and growth of their young signal caller. The Colts will look to make it a series sweep.