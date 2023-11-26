 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Colts LB Shaquille Leonard set to visit Cowboys on Tuesday

Ex-Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard could be linking up with an NFC contender for the remainder of the season.

By Luke Schultheis
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is scheduled to make a free agent visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday:

Of course, the Colts garnered national headlines last week when they surprisingly released the underperforming starting veteran captain in-season—who unfortunately doesn’t appear to have fully recovered physically from two back surgeries and lingering lower leg nerve issues.

That being said, there doesn’t appear to be any hard feelings currently between Leonard and the Colts organization, as ‘the Maniac’ was thanked for his contributions as an honorary visitor in a team suite at Lucas Oil Stadium during the team’s victory Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If he signs with the Dallas Cowboys, Leonard has a chance to upgrade to a Super Bowl contender, while playing for highly regarded defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Cowboys recently lost starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for the season due to a neck injury, so Leonard could presumably provide a starting veteran option in the interim.

While Leonard clearly isn’t moving around like he used to both speed-wise and athletically, the instincts, play recognition, and knack for finding the football are still there. Additionally, he was miscast as the ‘Will’ linebacker in Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme.

Perhaps, he will be more comfortable potentially playing linebacker in Quinn’s stalwart Cowboys defense—which is among the league’s best. He’d also reunite with former Colts teammates Stephon Gilmore and Malik Hooker in Dallas.

As long as it doesn’t interfere with the Colts (*or he ends up on the New England Patriots), I for one will be rooting for Leonard regardless of where his next stop is. He was a great player and leader for the Horseshoe, as well as a standup individual in his communities.

