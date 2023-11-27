Monday Morning Awards: Week 12 vs. Bucs

MVP of the Game: Jonathan Taylor

The offense relies on Taylor, as it should, and the recently extended running back once again delivered with 15 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns. He forms a nice tandem with Zack Moss, and even though I have a suspicion that Steichen is not trying to overuse him in what could be considered a lost season after Richardson went down, he still regained the lead in the backfield. Taylor was not as explisive, his longest run going for just 17 yards, but he was effective with the touches he got, and especially in the red-zone, scoring twice from there.

Dud of the Game: Gardner Minshew

His stat-line speaks for itself. Watching Minshew play quarterback is a weird experience, because there are several mind-boggling plays that somehow do not end in disaster, sprinkled in with plays like the touchdown scramble. Minshew was what we know he is, he only wins this award because no other Colt had a particularly bad game. As a backup who comes only in relief, he is one of the best, but when defenses have tape and time to prepare for him his play dwindles.

Play of the Game: MAC long catch on 4th down

This could not have been at a better time, and the play design and personnel use was amazing. I will recognize when I saw Zaire Franklin entering the game I was not particularly thrilled, but it the end it was just a decoy and the result was MAC wide open for the big conversion on a drive where the Colts scored a touchdown to put the game beyond reach. Steichen’s situational play-calling has been a joy to watch, and one can only wonder what will happen with a dual threat quarterback like Richardson.

Whammy Play of the Game: Jones miscommunication resulting in Evans one-on-one against a safety

Plays like this are bound to happen with rookie cornerbacks, as there seemingly was either a mistake by Jaylon Jones or a miscommunication between him and safety Rodney Thomas who should not have been one-on-one with a receiver like Mike Evans.

Rookie of the Week: Josh Downs

5 receptions for 43 yards, the rookie wide receiver takes home once again this week’s award. Downs did not have such a great game considering he was targeted 13 times and only brought in five of those, but the lack of production by any other rookies means it is once again for Downs.

Unsung Hero: Tyquan Lewis

What a season this has been for Tyquan Lewis, who had to suffer through a ton of injuries in his time in the NFL, and is now having his best season as a pro. He played 43% of the snaps yesterday, and has been near that range all season long, and got a key sack, bringing his season total to 3.