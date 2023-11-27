The Colts are in the playoffs...sort of.

If the season ended today, the Indianapolis Colts would be playoff bound as the seventh seed in the AFC. Unfortunately, the season doesn’t end today as there is still a ton of football left. Teams still have plenty of time to rise and fall. That is the bad news. The good news is that the Colts even find themselves in this position after falling to 3-5 on the season. Three straight wins have put them firmly in the driver’s seat.

Colts currently have an AFC wild card spot, with the Texans losing. pic.twitter.com/Q3YpE7aJ0W — Stampede Blue (@StampedeBlue) November 26, 2023

Even the above post from yesterday is already outdated which shows you how much the landscape of the NFL can change. The Colts got some help with the Browns, Bills, Texans, Raiders, Bengals, and Chargers all losing. The Broncos and Steelers continue to win which is unfortunate, but I guess you can’t have your cake and eat it too. All in all, the day went extremely well for the Colts.

The Colts came off the bye looking refreshed. The offense got back to its above 20-points per game ways, and the defense continued to pressure the quarterback. Gardner Minshew looked good for the majority of the game, but some of his old habits resurfaced with a few errant throws. He threw an interception that got Tampa Bay back into the game and then almost threw another that somehow wasn’t caught by the defensive back even though he had it between both hands. Overall, Minshew redeemed those mistakes by converting some huge fourth down plays. One in particular was masterful on a fourth and inches in which he hit Mo Alie-Cox for a huge play of thirty yards. The offense was able to score enough to fend off the Buccaneers as the defense slammed the door shut by forcing a fumble on the last drive of the game.

There is still a long way to go in the 2023 season with six pivotal matchups left on the schedule, several of which contain the aforementioned teams in the chase. No one standing in the Colts’ way seems unbeatable, but the team could fall to any and all of them at the same time. The Colts aren’t perfect, but they are finding a winning formula at the right time. Here’s to it continuing.