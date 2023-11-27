MNF Bears at Vikings Week 12 NFL Predictions

Is it just me or are the Bears consistently featured on primetime games? Kind of weird considering how their season has been going, probably because the schedule makers really bough the Justin Fields MVP narrative before the season started. Anyways, we return with another divisional matchup as the Bears (+ 130) travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings (- 155). For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bears lost a close one against the Lions last week, a heartbreaker in all honesty, as they were up 26-14 late in the fourth quarter before collapsing and allowing two touchdowns and losing 26-31. Justin Fields looked dynamic once again, and the defense played lights out for three and a half quarters, but in the end this team is just not going to win many football games.

The Vikings lost by just one point to the Denver Broncos, as quarterback Josh Dobbs could not move the ball down the field to get the game winning field goal. This is a resilient and fun team to watch, and it is impossible not to root for Dobbs.

No surprises here as the entire staff is going with the Vikings, there is a bit of gap though, as Minnesota is just considered three-point favourites by Vegas.