Colts’ Stat of the Game: Week 12 vs. Bucs

Colts 2-11 on third downs

The Colts’ offense really has been hit or miss since Richardson went down, mixing in some beautiful flowing drives with others that leave you scratching your head. The lack of consistency is evident on third downs, where the Colts converted on just 2 of their eleven attempts. It does not help that Minshew gets scared easily in the face of pressure, existent or not. This will most likely be a recurring issue entering the final stretch of the season, and one the Colts offense will definitely need to improve on.

MPJ and Josh Downs at more than 50% the target share

Gardner Minshew is a one-read quarterback, and considering how nervous he looks in the pocket, that first read needs to be open fast. The receivers that can work with that type of quarterback are either Michael Pittman Jr. or Josh Downs, receiving 26 of the 40 targets. MPJ had a better day than Downs this week, catching 10 of those for 107 yards.

Colts’ allow two touchdowns to Mike Evans

The Colts’ struggle covering opposing #1 receivers resurfaced again facing Mike Evans, who had two wide open touchdowns. Jaylon Jones did not do such a bad job against him, as the second touchdown came on what was either a miscomunnication or a mistake by him, which can happen to rookie cornerbacks. However, with tough matchups in the horizon against Ja’Marr Chase, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, and Drake London, this could easily become the Colts’ defense biggest problem.

Colts get six sacks

The Colts’ pass-rush was dynamic on Sunday, getting six sacks on Baker Mayfield, and bringing in the pressure consistently. Samson Ebukam had two, Kwity Paye, Isaiah Land, and Tyquan Lewis had one, and the final one was split between Dayo Odeyingbo and Adetomiwa Adebawore.