Injury to Colts’ Jonathan Taylor comes at unfortunate time.

Just when it looked like things were heading in the right direction for the Indianapolis Colts, they hit a bit of a stumbling block. It is being reported that Jonathan Taylor will require surgery for an injured thumb sustained in Sunday’s contest against the Buccaneers.

BREAKING: Jonathan Taylor will undergo thumb surgery tomorrow in LA with the hope that he can return in 2-3 weeks, #Colts owner Jim Irsay tells @TheAthletic. https://t.co/pJDoeGZ9CS — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 28, 2023

Coming off an ankle injury that kept him out of training camp and required him to miss the first four games of the season on PUP, Jonathan Taylor appeared to be rounding into form. For evidence, look no further than last week. Taylor compiled 91 yards on the ground on only 15 attempts while crossing the goal line for two touchdowns. His 6.1 average was highly impressive and goes a long way to keeping Gardner Minshew from receiving higher levels of pressure; something that most quarterbacks, but especially the one for the Colts, don’t thrive under.

Although the injury isn’t season ending, it is still unknown exactly how long Taylor will be on the shelf. Some reports have stated he will miss at least this week’s game (duh.) Others have said 2-3, while Stephen Holder reports that everything is still up in the air with even a hint of injured reserve as a possibility.

Updated Jonathan Taylor story. Still no clarity on injured reserve, as I said earlier. The timeline appears to be in flux, but he's gonna miss some time. That's the bottom line. https://t.co/7BUyNiQRhA https://t.co/6sFBhQZ1C0 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 28, 2023

As crushing of a blow as it is to lose Taylor for any period of time, there is a consolation prize waiting on the bench to assume the role of starter. Zack Moss has been spectacular this year in Taylor’s absence. He gained 55 yards at 6.9 yards per carry in relief work last week. Moss has already proven his worth this year and will be able to fill in nicely. While, it is never good to lose a player of Taylor’s ability, there shouldn’t be as much of a drop off as we saw to start the season against the Jaguars.

Yes, it will be a blow, and how it will affect the Colts is simply unknown. Taylor missing 2-4 games as the team’s best offensive weapon will be difficult to overcome but not impossible. Moss will resume the mantle of starter and should fill in admirably. The threat of the homerun may be gone, but as long as they continue to get hard running with positive yardage, the Colts should be able to weather the storm.