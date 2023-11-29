Stampede Blue’s Week 13 NFL Game Picks

Winning record everyone! We are currently in the playoffs! While I still think this team will most likely not end up making it, after suffering through last year it is nice watching the Colts win some games and even being in a position to at least make it to the playoffs once again. This week, the Colts (- 120) open up as one-point favourites against division rivals Tennessee Titans (+ 100). For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Colts beat the Titans 23-16 earlier in the season, led by a solid performance by Gardner Minshew in relief, on the game where rookie Anthony Richardson injured his shoulder. Zack Moss had himself a day racking up over 150 yards and scoring twice.

Other games to watch this week are Broncos at Texans and Bengals at Jaguars for that final AFC wild card spot, and other than that Niners at Eagles looks like an anticipated NFC Conference matchup, and both teams are looking extremely well.

Other than Greg Rader, the entire Stampede Blue staff thinks that the Colts will manage to sweep the Titans this season and improve to 7-5, something that seemed like a longshot when the season started. If other results go the Colts’ way, then I would feel much better about the team’s chances of making the playoffs.