Colts are not currently considering injured reserve for RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen indicated on Wednesday that the team is not currently considering placing star running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve (via WISH-TV):

#Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen says that star running back Jonathan Taylor's return from his right thumb injury is uncertain, but the Colts are not considering Injured Reserve right now. pic.twitter.com/TOu3vYfVCr — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) November 29, 2023

In a surprising development, it was reported yesterday that Taylor would undergo thumb surgery out in Los Angeles regarding an injury he suffered during this past Sunday’s win.

Given that the Colts are ‘hopeful’ that Taylor could actually return within a 2-3 week timeframe, it makes sense that the team would be reluctant to place him on injured reserve, where he would be required to miss at least the team’s next four regular season games.

From that perspective, the Colts must be optimistic that there’s a realistic possibility that Taylor could return to the field at least a week or two sooner than the required four week period of ineligibility if otherwise placed on injured reserve.

During Taylor’s absence, the Colts will once again turn to top backup running back Zack Moss, who Steichen reportedly noted will ‘get the overwhelming majority of the carries as he did earlier in the season.’ Trey Sermon will be elevated to the ‘change of pace’ or ‘breather’ back behind him.

While Moss has seen a more limited rushing role in recent weeks, with Taylor assuming more and more bellcow carries, he did just rush for 55 yards on 8 carries (6.9 ypc. avg.) during Sunday’s victory versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers normally stout run defense.

Despite his reduced carries as of late, Moss still remains Top 10 in total league rushing yards firmly in the midst of a breakout campaign during a contract year. The Colts appear to be in relatively solid hands with Moss starting in the interim period until Taylor returns.