Indianapolis Colts injury report: C Kelly and TE Ogletree return to practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 13 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans.

However, as Wednesday’s practice was a walk-through, the practice report is only an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a practice.

Cornerback Juju Brents missed practice today with a quad injury. Brents had been dealing with a quad injury the past couples weeks and has missed four games now because of it. Brents looks set to miss yet another week.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie missed practice today with a toe injury. McKenzie has been a valuable back up at the wide receiver position and a solid kick/punt return too.

Running back Johnathan Taylor missed practice today due to a thumb injury. Taylor injured his thumb in Sundays win over the Buccaneers and this week has ended up needing surgery on the thumb. Taylor is expected to be out 2-3 weeks with the thumb injury so will be a regular in the injury report in the weeks to come.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was limited at practice today due to a shoulder injury. Buckner has been one of the best defenders for the Colts all year and a huge piece along the defensive line. He also rarely misses games due to injury, but he will still be one to keep an eye on this week.

Center Ryan Kelly was a full participant at practice today after missing last Sunday’s game due to a concussion. Kelly looks like he is progressing well through the concussion protocol but will need to practice fully tomorrow in order to be able to pass through the protocol.

Tight end Drew Ogletree was a full participant as practice today after missing last Sundays game due to a foot injury.