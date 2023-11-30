AFC South Roundup: Week 12

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

Score this Week: Won 24-21 @Texans

The Jaguars basically clinched the division with a key win against the Texans away from home, on a hard fought game where Lawrence and the offense were not at their best and the defense had to use everything they had to contain rookie sensation C.J. Stroud. It also helped that Texans’ (now former) kicker Matt Amendola missed two field goals.

Highlight Player: Josh Allen - 2.5 sacks, 12 total pressures

No player had more generated pressures this week than Josh Allen, and he now ranks 5th among edge rushers this season. He is a dominating presence and a player all defenses need to have.

Injury Report

Cornerback Tyson Campbell questionable.

Looking Ahead: vs. Bengals

The Bengals are not quitting yet even in Joe Burrow’s absence, as even with their 5-6 record they still have a shot of making the playoffs, but the ceiling for this team is considerably lower without their franchise quarterback. In the end this should be an easy win for the Jaguars.

Houston Texans (6-5)

Score this Week: Lost 21-24 vs. Jaguars

Tough loss for the Texans who were a kicker and some questionable calls by the refs away from a statement win and a decent shot at winning the division. Their offense looks way far along than I was expecting, as it is not only Stroud of course but also his stable of wide receivers. I just think that the lack of top end talent will prevent this team from winning a lot of football games, but with a franchise quarterback on a rookie contract they will have plenty of time to work on that.

Highlight Player: C.J. Stroud - 304 passing yards, 3 total touchdowns

This guy is looking better every single week, and Texans’ fans have to be salivating thinking about his future. Imagine what he will be able to do with more experience, and better weapons around him?

Injury Report

Tackle Tytus Howard placed on IR. Wide receiver Noah Brown, linebacker Jake Hansem safety Jimmiw Ward, questionable.

Looking Ahead: vs. Broncos

The Texans have another tough outing on their hands, in what will certainly be the AFC’s game to watch this weekend, as they face off against a resilient Broncos’ team. Both teams desperately need the win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Tennessee Titans (4-7)

Score this Week: Won 17-10 vs. Panthers

Contender for one of the ugliest games of the season, just 500 net yards of total offense combined between both teams in a duel of rookie quarterbacks where the team with Derrick Henry won. This was the final nail in the coffin for former Colts’ head-coach Frank Reich’s tenure for the Panthers.

Highlight Player: Derrick Henry - 18 carries for 76 yards, 2 touchdowns

Yeah well no surprises here as there was pretty much no one else to take home this award for the Titans.

Injury Report

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, safety Terrell Edmunds questionable.

Looking Ahead: vs. Colts

The Titans’ season is already lost, but they have the chance to do two things, ruin the Colts’ season and playoff aspirations, while it is also sort of a revenge game for their rookie quarterback Will Levis. It will be fun, we will see what happens.