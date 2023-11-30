Best NFL prop bets for Colts vs Titans Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (-1) travel to Tennessee to play the rival Titans at 1:00pm ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

Potential Bets

Derrick Henry Under 62.5 Rushing Yards (-105)

Derrick Henry struggled against the Colts earlier this season and for the most part, Henry has looked like a shell of his old self. While I believe the Titans will try to use him in a tough divisional matchup, I don’t expect Henry to do a lot of damage against a Colts front 7 that is stout against the run. They are currently 6th in run stop rate so this isn’t an easy matchup for Mr. Henry.

Matt Gay Over 1.5 Field Goals (-130)

Alec Pierce Anytime TD (+350)

Pierce hasn’t scored in 15 games and in that scoreless span he’s received 57 targets. In short, the man is due to score a touchdown. Pierce gets at least a few targets a game and even as the #3 receiving option, he could get some favourable matchups against a weak Titans secondary.

Same Game Parlay: Minshew & Levis Both Under 1.5 Touchdowns (+116)

In a tight divisional game, don’t expect the quarterbacks to start lighting the place on fire. Levis has shown outside of his first game that he isn’t fully ready for the NFL. He struggles to make quick decisions and will oftentimes rely on Deandre Hopkins to make plays. I don’t expect him to go off and if he does, getting 2 or more touchdowns isn’t exactly easy. Minshew has been playing better recently, but he’s not a touchdown throwing machine and hasn’t gotten 2 or more in over a month.

What I’m Betting On

Matt Gay Over 1.5 Field Goals (-130)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

We finally got a win at a great price (+250) so the big win can allows us to take less risks and get back on a winning track. After 12 weeks, we are down $57.50 (-9.5%).

For this week, we’re going back to what has helped us make money and that’s Matt Gay field goals. The man gets at least 2 attempts most games and he usually connects on his kicks. In a game where points might be hard to come by, the kicker will most likely play an important role.