Seahawks at Cowboys Week 13 NFL 2023 picks, predictions

Another week, another Thursday Night Football matchup between two NFC playoff contenders here, as the Seahawks (+ 350) once again play on Thursday night this time making the trip to Dallas to go up against the Cowboys (- 455) who open as heavy nine-point favourites. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys demolished the Washington Commanders 45-10 at home on a game where Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns as a 24 point 4th quarter eruption by Dallas capped off by a record-setting pick-six by Daron Bland sealed the deal for America’s team.

The Seahawks lost to the Niners 13-31, demolished by CMC and the 49ers’ running game, while Geno Smith struggled against San Francisco’s pass-rush. This game was pretty much over by halftime with Seattle already trailing by three touchdowns at that point.

The staff is going unanimous with the Dallas Cowboys on this one, and we all know at this stage how that usually works out.