Indianapolis Colts injury report: WR McKenzie returns to practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 13 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans.

Cornerback Juju Brents missed practice again today with a quad injury. Brents looks set to miss this Sundays game which will be his fifth due to the quad injury.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was a full participant at practice day after missing yesterday’s practice with a toe injury. McKenzie looks set to be available for Sundays game.

Running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice today while he rehabs his thumb injury which he has surgery on this week.

DeForest Buckner was limited at practice again today due to a shoulder injury. Buckner looks likely to be a questionable designation for Sundays game but he rarely misses game time so he will be one to keep an eye on.

Center Ryan Kelly was a full participant at practice again today while he recovers from his second concussion of the year. Kelly will likely need to pass the final step of the leagues concussion protocol to play but looks in a good position to do so.

Tight end Drew Ogletree was a full participant at practice today. Ogletree is coming back from a foot injury and looks set to make his return this week.