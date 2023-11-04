Indianapolis Colts injury report: CB Brents and RT Smith ruled OUT while four others are QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 9 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers.

Right tackle Braden Smith been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Panthers, due to hip and wrist injuries. This will mark Smith’s fourth game missed with no clear timetable for his return. With Smith out either Blake Freeland or Arlington Hambright will replace him at right tackle.

Cornerback Juju Brents been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Panthers, due to a quad injury. Brents was again unable to practice all week and this will be his second game missed with the quad injury. With Brents out this week expect Darrell Baker to get the start in place of him as the Tony Brown experiment last week went terribly wrong.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Franklin has been dealing with a knee injury which has caused him to miss practice all week. Franklin is yet to miss a have due to injury in his NFL career to date. If he is unable to play on Sunday then expect a bigger role for Shaquille Leonard.

Offensive tackle Blake Freeland has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Freeland has been dealing with a back injury which has caused him to miss practice twice this week. Freeland has been the Colts primary back up at tackle this year and has been filling in for Braden Smith at right tackle the last three weeks. If Freeland is unable to play then it is likely we see Arlington Hambright at right tackle.

Wide receiver Josh Downs has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Downs has been dealing with a heel injury which has caused him to be limited at practice twice this week. If Downs is unable to play on Sunday then expect Isaiah McKenzie to fill in him for him.

Safety Rodney Thomas has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Thomas has been dealing with a knee injury which caused him to miss Fridays practice. If Thomas is unable to play we could see some movement at safety with Julian Blackmon sliding over to free safety and Nick Cross replacing him at strong safety.