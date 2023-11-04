Colts Reacts Results Week 9 Against Panthers

The Indianapolis Colts’ Week 9 survey results are in ahead of the team’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers (1-6) (+2)!

Despite the team’s 3-game losing skid (*and losing top rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson for the season), 68% of Colts fans are still confident that the franchise is headed in the right direction:

The Panthers got their first win of the season last week, and there is an opportunity for former head coach Frank Reich to have a ‘revenge game’ of sorts hosting his old squad.

Even playing with a backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew, 81% of Colts fans believe that Indianapolis will spoil Reich’s afternoon against one of the worst teams in the league:

Lastly, even though at this point, the Colts currently have the 7th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft—and their playoff hopes are seemingly slipping away, most of the Horseshoe faithful still want to see the team win football games going forward: