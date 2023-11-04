Colts elevate CB Chris Lammons to the active roster from the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that the team has promoted cornerback Chris Lammons from its practice squad to the active roster before their Sunday matchup against the Carolina Panthers:

We have elevated CB Chris Lammons to the active roster from the practice squad for #INDvsCAR.https://t.co/o6p59k2tmO — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 4, 2023

Having served a 3-game suspension to begin the season, the 27 year old cornerback has appeared in 1 game for the Colts this year, recording a tackle.

Lammons has predominantly been regarded for his special teams ability throughout his 5-year pro career, so it’s possible that the Colts are simply looking to replenish some lost depth there—with Tony Brown being promoted to a more prominent role at cornerback.

Given Brown’s struggles last weekend, it’s not out of the question that the Colts could be willing to provide Lammons an outside look at cornerback himself—as trying anything may be better than continuing to go with last week’s alternative if there are similar initial results.