Colts vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Matchup:

The Colts (3-5) reunite against a familiar face, former head coach Frank Reich and his Carolina Panthers (1-6), coming off their first win of the season.

While this matchup at one time looked like it would feature top pick Bryce Young against #4 overall pick Anthony Richardson at starting quarterback respectively, that of course has since changed. Instead, with Richardson out for the season, it will once again be veteran gunslinger Gardner Minshew behind center for Indianapolis.

For the Colts, establishing the run with Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss will once again be key, as will generating enough pass pressure defensively on Young to protect a suspect secondary at starting outside cornerback. While it’s possible that Reich could have his revenge game, the Colts are still slight favorites in this one. It’s a make or break game if they’re trying to salvage their season with any hopes of crashing the AFC playoffs.

Injury Report:

Colts - CB Julius Brents (quad) - Out; OLB Zaire Franklin (knee) - Doubtful; OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) - Out; OT Blake Freeland (back) - Questionable; WR Josh Downs (knee) - Questionable; FS Rodney Thomas (knee) - Questionable.

Panthers- WR D.J. Chark (elbow) - Questionable; LB Claudin Cherelus (knee) - Out; OLB Justin Houston (hamstring) - Out; WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) - Out; S Vonn Bell (quadriceps) - Doubtful; CB Donte Jackson (quadriceps) - Questionable.

The Details:

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Time: 4:05 PM EST

Playing surface: FieldTurf Pro

Weather forecast: 70 degrees clear

Matchup history: Panthers lead series 5-2

Odds: Colts -1

Head Official: Bill Vinovich

Television broadcast: CBS; Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 391

