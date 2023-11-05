Colts QB Anthony Richardson will rejoin his teammates this week in Indianapolis

Per head coach Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who’s coming off recent season-ending shoulder surgery, will rejoin his teammates this week (via The Athletic’s James Boyd):

Richardson, who had underwent surgery a few weeks ago by renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, had performed his initial rehab out on the West Coast (presumably under Dr. ElAttrache’s watchful eye), but the plan was always for him to eventually reunite with his teammates.

This will allow Richardson to participate in team meetings and practices the rest of the season—the latter along the sidelines, while continuing his rehab in Indianapolis.

While the Colts have not set an exact timetable for Richardson’s return to the football field next year, there is hope that he may be ready for spring work.

To me, it’s encouraging that Richardson did not wait around to get the surgery, because the sooner he underwent it, the quicker he can essentially return to the football field—although the Colts will not rush him by any means until he’s 100% healthy given his importance to the franchise’s long-term future.

It’s also smart in my opinion that he didn’t mess around with this and underwent the procedure by one of the top regarded surgeons in the country. Given that it’s on his right throwing shoulder, this isn’t something to take lightly, and if you’re getting it done, make sure it’s performed by one of the best in the business so you can sleep a little easier.