Colts-Patriots odds: Indianapolis opens as 2-point favorite in Germany

The Indianapolis Colts are crossing the Atlantic to take on the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany. The game will be held at Deutsche Bank Park and marks the second regular season game the team will play outside the United States. These two historic rivals will look to put on a show for the people of Germany. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving the Colts the early edge in this one with a 2-point spread advantage.

The team’s money line is set at -130 with the over/under coming in at 43.5.

The Colts are coming off an incredibly important road win against the Carolina Panthers. This game will be remembered as the Kenny Moore game as he picked off Bryce Young twice, returning both picks for scores. Those touchdowns proved to be crucial as the offense played uninspired football, especially in the second half as they struggled to put anything together. The score read more comfortably than it would have been if Moore had not scored twice on defense.

Meanwhile, the Patriots were at home against the Washington Commanders who gave them everything they could handle. Mac Jones continues to start for the Patriots, and his struggles didn’t stop in this one. After falling behind early, the Patriots rallied to score the game’s next 17 points. It wasn’t enough however, as the Commanders came back to capture the win. Jones finished the day 24/44, with one touchdown, an interception, and a passer rating of just 66.5.

The Colts are going to hope that Jones continues to struggle as their defense showed a few more signs of life against the Panthers. If both trends continue, the Colts should leave Germany as the victors. Leaving victorious would also put the team at .500 heading into the bye. From there, it’s on.