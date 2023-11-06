Monday Morning Awards: Week 9 @Panthers

MVP of the Game: Kenny Moore II

I mean who else was going to win this? Two interceptions returned for a touchdown, seven solo tackles, and everything in front of all his sisters who went to watch him for the game (have to get them to Frankfurt somehow). On a contract year, Kenny has been balling out this season, as hopefully he signs an extension after the season ends.

Dud of the Game: Colts’ offense

The streak of 20+ points continues, but this time it definitely comes with an asterisk, as 14 of the 27 points came because of the defense. While the offense gets some leeway because they were up by 17 going into halftime and went really conservative after that, 198 total yards of offense and an average of 3.5 yards per play is inexcusable.

Play of the Game: Moore’s second pick-six

TDs scored today:



Kenny Moore II - 2

Panthers - 1

pic.twitter.com/dhL89Ls86I — PFF (@PFF) November 5, 2023

It could have been any of the two, but I go with the second pick-six by Kenny because of the time it came at in the game, with the Panthers’ getting some momentum and down by just 10 in the fourth, Moore put the final nail in the coffin with an excellent read and a bit of a gift by rookie quarterback Bryce Young who overthrew the pass.

Whammy of the Game: Panthers’ fourth down conversion on first drive after halftime

Any play of that drive would have been a decent pick, as Reich had the Colts’ defense off balance every single time this drive, and it finished with a touchdown to get the Panthers back in the game. It was a 15-play, 77 yard touchdown drive

Rookie of the Week: Adetomiwa Adebawore

Downs had just one reception and Brents was out, so the award was up for grabs this week. Lucky for us and for the sake of this article Adebawore got himself his first career sack seeing his first important action this season. With the Colts’ holes and struggles rushing the passer, Adebawore could see the field a bit more this season.

Unsung Hero: Matt Gay

Gay does not get the credit he deserves because, as the highest paid kicker in free-agent history, the guy was supposed to be great, but he is currently among the best kickers in the NFL, and no other guy has more 50+ yard field goals than him right now.