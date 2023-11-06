MNF Chargers at Jets Week 9 NFL Predictions

Not much of an entertaining game tonight after the Week 1 injury to Aaron Rodgers, so now it is Herbert (yay!) versus Wilson (aww...) as the Chargers (- 185) travel all the way east to New York to take on the Jets (+ 154). I know I’ll be watching because I need Ekeler and Allen to combine for less than 32 fantasy points to win my matchup. In case any of you was wondering I am currently 2-6 and already thinking about next year. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jets just beat the Giants on perhaps the ugliest game this season, a 13-10 overtime win with less than 500 yards of total offense combined between both teams. The Giants attempted just 14 passes in total dealing with injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. For the Jets, Zach Wilson did just enough late in the game to force overtime, but the defense stole the show, taking full advantage of an easy matchup and unfavourable weather.

The Chargers easily took care of the Chicago Bears, with all three phases doing their jobs and thus managing to escape the 2-4 hole they were looking at. They have the perfect chance to climb back to .500 and perhaps start looking at making a playoff run.

Other than Andrew Aziz, the entire staff is siding with the Los Angeles Chargers tonight.