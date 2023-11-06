Report: Colts work out veteran WR Sammy Watkins Monday

The Indianapolis Colts worked out veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport.

A former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills back in 2014, Watkins, 29, recently spent time with both the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 season. During his time with both teams, Watkins recorded just 16 receptions for 325 yards.

Watkins would be an intriguing addition for Indianapolis’ offense, which has found a fair amount of success with under new head coach Shane Steichen through the first nine games of the season.

Indianapolis is coming off an offensive performance against the Carolina Panthers where they managed a season-low 198 yards and ultimately struggled to find any form of consistency, especially in the second half. Standout rookie wide receiver Josh Downs left Sunday’s game early and is still dealing the same knee injury that caused him to miss some practice time leading up to the game against the Panthers.

Watkins also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-2020, where he did play a fairly significant role in helping the Chiefs capture their first Super Bowl win of the Patrick Mahomes era in 2019, hauling in 52 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns.

While Watkins hasn’t been able to find the same amount of success with the other franchises he’s been part of in recent seasons, bringing in an experienced wide receiver could make some sense and be helpful for the Colts’ offense going forward.