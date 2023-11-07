Colts’ Stat of the Game: Week 9 @Panthers

DeForest Buckner season high five total pressures.

Buckner took full advantage of a great matchup against a Panthers’ interior offensive line that struggles a lot in pass protection, and against a rookie quarterback that is under 6 foot tall. This season has been great for Buckner, who struggled with minor injuries last season and is now back to health and to destroying opposing offenses from the inside.

Colts hold Adam Thielen to five receptions, 29 yards.

The Colts’ struggles covering opposing #1 receivers are well documented, and without starting cornerback Juju Brents again this was a finger-licking matchup for Adam Thielen, who has been quietly having one of his best seasons in the NFL despite playing in a disfunctional offense. However, it did not go as expected for the Panthers, as the Colts managed to keep Thielen in check.

Colts create three turnovers, just one of their own

The Colts won the turnover battle on Sunday, and it the main reason they managed to win the game. The defense picked Bryce Young off three times, while the only Colts’ turnover came on a muffed punt by McKenzie. It is evident Steichen has been emphasizing taking care of the football more.

Matt Gay now at six 50+ yard field goals

Lost in the injuries, the JT drama, and other news, Matt Gay is still proving he was worth every penny of the contract he signed in the off-season. To put things into perspective, Blankenship and McLoughlin were 10-16 combined for field goals over 50 yards, Gay is 6 of 7 on those and the one that was not good was blocked by Myles Garrett on a play that should have been a flag.

Kenny Moore first player in Colts’ history to have two pick-sixes in a single game

Kudos to KMO, who was inarguably the MVP of the game recording two pick-sixes (he now has the same amount of touchdowns as Josh Downs and Alec Pierce combined). He is the first player in Colts’ history to achieve this feat.