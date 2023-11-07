Colts’ Winners & Losers: Week 9 @Panthers

Winners

Kenny Moore II

Talk about putting up big numbers in a contract year. Kenny had his best game of the season and one that got the national spotlight on him the entire week. This performance by him probably earnt him an extra five million in the offseason, so there is no biggest winner than him this week.

Adetomiwa Adebawore

The second biggest winner was Adebawore, who played more than he has this entire year and looked ready to take on more playing time. Dayo and Kwity Paye have been underwhelming the entire year, so the rookie could see consistent limited snaps throughout the rest of the year.

Darrell Baker Jr.

Third time is definitely the charm for Baker Jr., who looked more connected to the game than any of his other starts this season. Once Brents returns from his injury it will be him and Jones locking up the opposing cornerback slots, but with the way Baker played on Sunday he will at least start the next game against the Patriots.

Segun Olubi

Olubi played on 97% of the defensive snaps in Zaire Franklin’s abscence, and got the game sealing interception late in the game. Franklin is not one to miss games, so this amount of playing time will probably not be consistent, but he took full advantage of his opportunity.

Losers

Alec Pierce

Despite playing the entire game Pierce did not receive a single target on Minshew’s 26 passing attempts. Pierce’s target share this season has been worrisome, as his playing style clearly does not fit well with how Gardner Minshew plays quarterback. Considering Pierce’s specialty is 50-50 jump balls he was supposed to be a key part of the offense with a guy with an arm like AR5, but the injury to the rookie quarterback has left him forgotten in the depth chart.

Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie muffed a punt resulting in the only Colt turnover of the game, so not only did he lose the starting slot receiver spot to Josh Downs but could also be in danger of losing the punt returner job.

Shaq Leonard

Despite having the most tackles in the game, Shaq is still a loser because he played on a season low 53% of the snaps on defense. Leonard has taken some time to return to his old self, and he does not look 100% yet. Now at the halfway point of the year, he should start making more plays or who knows what the future holds for the talented linebacker.