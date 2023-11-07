Colts CB Kenny Moore II is PFF’s highest graded defender of Week 9

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II earned PFF’s highest grade of any defender for his Week 9 heroics against the Carolina Panthers, which led to a big Sunday win:

The highest-graded defenders this week pic.twitter.com/jumC15uUdz — PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2023

Of course, Moore II made historic headlines when in addition to his 8 tackles and 2 passes defensed, he intercepted Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young twice on the late afternoon—and improbably returned both picks for touchdowns:

Kenny Moore II in Week 9:



- 93.9 coverage grade (1st)

- 1 first down allowed

- 2 pick sixes pic.twitter.com/BYIKvyqmkO — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2023

As it stands, Moore is the first player in Indianapolis franchise history to have two pick sixes in the same game—as he stands alone in the Colts record books and now their fans’ folklore.

In the middle of a contract year, the Colts fended off trade deadline offers for the veteran slot cornerback (and former Pro Bowler), who’s had a career resurgence this year. While last year, Moore II was focused on his contract situation, this year it appears he’s recommitted himself to purely football—and will let his performance on the field do his future negotiating for him.

For what it’s also worth, he appears more comfortable in Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s defensive scheme—having taken a year to adjust and successfully transition.

The Colts will assuredly look to re-sign the pending free agent standout slot cornerback, who along with fellow defensive stalwarts such as DeForest Buckner, Shaquille Leonard, and Zaire Franklin, is one of the core veteran leaders of this defensive unit.

As it stands, Moore is in line for a lucrative pay day following a historically heroic performance this past Sunday (*as well as a strong season collectively)—and the Colts clearly understand that.