Colts work out free agent offensive tackle Badara Traore on Tuesday

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out free agent offensive tackle Badara Traore on Tuesday:

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears, the 6’7,” 327 pound Traore has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals organizations.

He’s appeared in two career games, and most recently with the Cardinals last season. Traore actually made his career debut with the Jaguars against the Colts back in January of 2022.

Traore was released by Arizona before this season as part of their final 53-man roster cuts.

Collegiately, Traore was a backup swing tackle for the National Champion LSU Tigers back in 2019—making three starts.

Although he’s reportedly ‘getting close,’ the Colts have been without starting right tackle Braden Smith for four straight starts, and rookie Blake Freeland, while he was active and started on Sunday in relief of Smith, might still be a bit banged up.