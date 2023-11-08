Stampede Blue’s Week 10 NFL Game Picks

The Colts (- 122) finally got back on the win column with a solid win against the Carolina Panthers, and are now 4-5 with a great chance to go into their bye week at .500 and already with more wins than they had last season. Playoffs are probably out of the question, but winning games is always fun, and we already handed Frank Reich a loss it would be even better to give one to Bill Bellichick and the Pats.

The team travels to Frankfurt, Germany, as part of the international series, where they will take on the Patriots (+ 102). Indy opens as 1.5-point favorites, which is not much considering how the Patriots have been struggling recently. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other games to watch this week include 49ers at Jaguars, on a duel between two teams hoping to make a deep playoff run in their respective conferences, Browns at Ravens is always an exciting matchup, Lions at Chargers should be a high scoring matchup, and then tuning in to the Titans’ game to see how Levis does will be interesting.

Other than myself, the entire staff is rocking with the Colts on this one. I don’t know why, but the Patriots seem to always have our number.