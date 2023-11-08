Colts’ CB Kenny Moore II named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts’ cornerback Kenny Moore II has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, marking the second time in his career he’s earned such honors.

Moore, who had two pick-sixes in Indianapolis’ 27-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, became the first player in franchise history to record two pick-sixes in the same game.

Moore also recorded eight tackles to go along with the two interceptions, which only further adds to his impressive afternoon against the Panthers.

The Colts have had their fair share of struggles with cornerback play throughout the season, whether that’s through injuries or poor performances in general. Moore has been as consistent as Indianapolis could ask for, and the Pro Bowl cornerback is having quite the bounce back season.

“I think I’ve needed every moment that I’ve had here in the organization this year,” Moore said. “We’ve already talked about everything to getting back to who I am, and I have a lot of great vibes and a lot of great energy with the organization. Just being in a position to make the plays. That’s all you can ask for as a player. All you can ask for is the trust.”

Through nine games, Moore has a combined 61 tackles (46 solo), 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. There’s no question that Moore, 28, is certainly making quite the case to be deserving of a contract extension at some point in the future.