Indianapolis Colts injury report: RT Smith returns to practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 10 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the New England Patriots.

However, as Wednesday’s practice was a walk-through, the practice report is only an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a practice.

With today's walk-through, Wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/kRVc3OCS81 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 8, 2023

Cornerback Juju Brents missed practice today with a quad injury. Brents had been dealing with a quad injury the past couples weeks and has missed two games because of it. Brents’ chances of playing this week do not look great as it is a shorter week and having to travel to Germany.

Wide receiver Josh Downs missed practice today with a knee injury. Downs dealt with a knee injury last week which limited him in practice. During the game on Sunday Downs ended up re-aggravating the injury and had to leave the game. Downs will be one to keep an eye on this week.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin missed practice today with a knee injury. Franklin missed all of practice last week and Sundays game. Franklin is a huge leader on defense and vital to the defense success. He will be another starter to keep an eye on this week.

Tight end Drew Ogletree missed practice today with a foot injury. Ogletree injured his foot during the game on Sunday and was later ruled out. The Colts had just got Kylen Granson back from a two game concussion injury but look to be potentially back down to just three healthy tight ends with Ogletree’s injury.

Right tackle Braden Smith was a full participant at practice today. Smith has been dealing with hip and wrist injuries recently and they have caused him to miss four games because of it. Smith being able to practice today is big news for the Colts offensive line.